2022 World Cup qualifiers: Preliminary draw for Africa completed

CAF on Monday, July 29 at a ceremony in Cairo have held the draw for the preliminary matches for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The continent's 28 lowest-ranked sides, according to this month's FiFA rankings, were involved in Monday's draw.
The 14 winners from the first round will face the 26 exempted countries in the second round of qualifiers and will be divided into 10 groups of 4 teams.
The draw of the groups will be based on the seeding of the 40 teams into 4 levels according to the FIFA ranking. Each group will contain a team of each level.
The winners of the 10 groups will be divided into 2 levels according to the FIFA ranking. The 5 highest ranked teams will play against the lowest ranked teams (1st leg will be played at home of the lowest ranked teams).
2022 World Cup preliminary round draw for Africa:
- Ethiopia v Lesotho
- Somalia v Zimbabwe
- Eritrea v Namibia
- Burundi v Tanzania
- Djibouti v Eswatini
- Botswana v Malawi
- The Gambia v Angola
- Liberia v Sierra Leone
- Mauritius v Mozambique
- Sao Tome e Principe v Guinea-Bissau
- South Sudan v Equatorial Guinea
- Comoros v Togo
- Chad v Sudan
- Seychelles v Rwanda