47th SWAG Awards launched

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) in partnership with MTN Ghana have launched the 47th edition of the SWAG Awards.
The awards which has been held in December over the years have been slated for a yet-to-be-confirmed date in January 2023 to accommodate the 2022 FIFA World which ends on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
It will reward the exploits of Ghanaian sportsmen and sportswomen at the national and international level who have brought glory and honour to the nation and themselves.
Addressing the launch ceremony on Wednesday in Accra, the Deputy General Secretary of SWAG, Thomas Boakye-Agyemang said for the first time in the history of the scheme, National Sports Federations and SWAG members would be involved in the nomination process.
He said similar nomination links would be sent to the Federations and SWAG members to nominate five of their best athletes.
Mr Boakye-Agyemang further explained that the lists from the two groups would be compiled by the nine-member SWAG Nomination Committee chaired by Mr Frank Owusu Ansah and presented to the Executive Committee of SWAG for approval and onward submission to the SWAG General Assembly for shortlisting and voting.
The final list of nominees and awardees would be announced on December 31, 2022.
SWAG intends to hand out 25 individual awards, 10 special awards and a President’s Special Award at the ceremony.
In his address, the President of the SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah commended long-time headline sponsor of the scheme MTN Ghana for supporting efforts of the association to reward national heroes.
He also disclosed that wholly-owned Ghanaian mining company, Adamus Mining Resources would in the coming weeks be announced as the co-headline sponsor of the event.
On her part, the Senior Manager, Corporate Communications of MTN, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu praised SWAG for sustaining the event over the years and urged other corporate institutions to support the effort to award national heroes.