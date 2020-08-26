Abdul Razak unhappy with Kotoko treatment after Ghana Premier League triumph

Former coach Abdul Razak has disclosed that he wasn't happy with the way Asante Kotoko treated him after guiding the club to the 2003 Ghana Premier League title.
Razak popularly called the "Golden Boy" aided the club to beat rivals Hearts of Oak to the 2003 Ghana Premier League title bagging 75 points.
Despite winning leading Kotoko to their first Ghana Premier League title in 10 years, Razak was shown the exit door.
Speaking to Pure FM in Kumasi, he expressed his unhappiness the treatment the club meted to him after leading them to another title in 2003 as well as the Top 4 and the SWAG cup trophy.
According to him, he holds no grudges with Kotoko and he's willing to work again with the club.
"I am the only man to bring the Asante Kotoko spirit back. They should come back to me. I am ready for any role. I still feel sad about the treatment I had at Kotoko after winning the league for them in 2003."
READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan ready to play for any Ghanaian club that can meet 'his conditions' - Agent
Razak also charged the club to do their best to honour their heroes as he believes it would be right for the Porcupine Warriors to pay homage to their legends for their tremendous services.
Razak as a player also won a host of silverware with Asante Kotoko as a player including the Ghana Premier League in 1981, 1986 and 1987, implored the club to have a second look at how they treat their legends.
"Asante Kotoko should do something to honour their legends. For example, naming some ex-players of the club after the streets in Kumasi wouldn't be a bad thing. They can consult Otumfuo for that. We the old players and our family will feel proud," Abdul Razak told Pure FM.