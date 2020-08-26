Asamoah Gyan ready to play for any Ghanaian club that can meet 'his conditions' - Agent

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan is ready to play for any Ghanaian club that can meet his conditions, according to the player's agent Samuel Anim Addo.
His comment comes on the back of reports linking the former Sunderland goal poacher to Ghana Premier League club Asante Kotoko.
Reacting to the Kotoko rumours, Anim Addo suggested that Gyan is ready to walk on the pitch of any team, however, he will not come cheap.
"What I can tell you is that Asamoah Gyan is ready to play for any club that can meet his conditions. Clubs need to know Gyan is the World Cup highest goal scorer in the continent of Africa," he told Graphic Sports
He is a living legend and Ghana's record goalscorer, He's scored and achieved a lot on and off the pitch and they know the calibre of Gyan and if you want him, you come prepared.
Why not? Even if it is my Division One League side Young Apostles that can meet his conditions he would be ready to play."
Asamoah Gyan is a huge fan of Kotoko and has promised to feature for the outfit before hanging his boots.
The forward is Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals. With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup
Gyan has been without a club since leaving Indian side NorthEast early this year.