Aduana Stars issue statement on GPL opener against Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars have issued a statement stating that their Ghana Premier League opener against Hearts of Oak on Saturday, November 14, remain unchanged.
Media reports on Wednesday suggested the Dormaa based side have written to the Ghana Football Association requesting for their match to be rescheduled to Sunday, November 15.
The report adds that the club was citing the low patronage they will get if the game is to come off on Saturday, November 14.
However, the two-time GPL champions have today, November 5 have announced in a statement that their opener against Hearts of Oak will be played on the date the GFA stated when the fixtures were released.
"We are pleased to announce that the date scheduled for our opening match with Accra Hearts of Oak remain unchanged, 14th November, 2020. We have not written or decided to write to the GFA for any changes..."
Aduana Stars Football Club and Accra Hearts of Oak will headline the fixture list for Matchday One of the 2020/2021 football season on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa.
READ ALSO: GFA clears referee allowances ahead of new season
The two former League Champions will battle each other on the first weekend of fixtures for the new season, a game that would be broadcasted live on Max TV at 3pm.
The Dormaa lads have an outstanding home record against both Hearts of Oak but that home invisibility nearly hit a jolt last season when the two sides met. Hearts of Oak managed to snatch a point at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park.