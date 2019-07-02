Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2019: Kwabena Owusu starts as Ghana name squad for Guinea-Bissau tie

By Vincent Ashitey
AFCON 2019: Kwabena Owusu starts as Ghana face Guinea-Bissau
AFCON 2019: Kwabena Owusu starts as Ghana face Guinea-Bissau

Kwabena Owusu has been handed a starting role by Kwesi Appiah with Kwadwo Asamoah benched as Ghana face on Guinea-Bissau today at 4:00 pm.

Also, Genk defender Joseph Aidoo will be making his AFCON debut as he will be partnering John Boye following the latter's return from suspension.

The duo are taking the place of the Kassim Nuhu and Jonathan Mensah who featured as Cameroon.

Kassim has been suspended for the game following accumulation of yellow cards while Jonathan Mensah is not fit to start.

Below is Ghana’s line up against the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau

(GK) Richard Ofori

Andy Yiadom
Baba Rahman
Joseph Aidoo
John Boye

Mubarak Wakaso
Thomas Partey

(C) Andre Ayew
Kwabena Owusu
Samuel Owusu

Jordan Ayew

READ ALSO: