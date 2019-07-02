AFCON 2019: Kwabena Owusu starts as Ghana name squad for Guinea-Bissau tie

Kwabena Owusu has been handed a starting role by Kwesi Appiah with Kwadwo Asamoah benched as Ghana face on Guinea-Bissau today at 4:00 pm.
Also, Genk defender Joseph Aidoo will be making his AFCON debut as he will be partnering John Boye following the latter's return from suspension.
The duo are taking the place of the Kassim Nuhu and Jonathan Mensah who featured as Cameroon.
Kassim has been suspended for the game following accumulation of yellow cards while Jonathan Mensah is not fit to start.
Below is Ghana’s line up against the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau
(GK) Richard Ofori
Andy Yiadom
Baba Rahman
Joseph Aidoo
John Boye
Mubarak Wakaso
Thomas Partey
(C) Andre Ayew
Kwabena Owusu
Samuel Owusu
Jordan Ayew
