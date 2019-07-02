AFCON 2019: Black Stars to know qualification fate today against Guinea-Bissau

The Black Stars of Ghana will today, July 2 take on the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in a crucial encounter at the Suez Stadium at 4:00 pm.
Ghana's opening two matches have not gone according to plan as they were held to a stalemate against Benin and Cameroon respectively.
The last time the Black Stars failed to make it out of the group stages of the African Cup Nations was in 2006 in the same country Egypt.
The Djurtus on the other hand also have a point from a possible six and they will also be looking to cover themselves for the Black Stars not to outshine them. They are yet to win a match in any AFCON tournament.
Coach Kwesi Appiah will be alternating his line up with injuries and suspension to certain players. John Boye will be available for selection after serving his suspension in the match against Cameroon while Thomas Aygepong and Christian Atsu are ruled out due to injuries.
Skipper Andre Ayew and Jonathan Mensah are also a major doubt for today's encounter and will need to pass a late fitness test.
A win for Ghana today will automatically qualify them to the next phase.
READ ALSO: