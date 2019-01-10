AFCON 2019: Prez Akufo Addo tasks Black Stars to lift trophy

The GFA Normalization Committee chairman, Dr Kofi Amoah has revealed that the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars to end the country's long wait for an African title.
Ghana has won the continental trophy on 4 occasions (1963,1965, 1978, 1982) and the President of Ghana wants the Blacks stars to win it for the fifth time.
In an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Kofi Amoah disclosed what transpired at the meeting which involved the Black Stars captain and his deputy, coach Kwesi Appiah and others.
"The President wonder why for 35 years Ghana has not able to lift the AFCON trophy, something must be wrong, so he called his key people to find out why''?
Read also: 2019 AFCON: Ghana have the quality to win tournament but...- Kwesi Appiah
''He welcomed all suggestions and tasked the players and the technical handlers to do their possible best to lift the trophy that has eluded Ghana since 1982"
Ghana will be making their eighth consecutive appearance at the tournament since 2006 and will host Kenya in the last qualifying game in March this year to decide who tops Group F.
The 2019 AFCON tournament will be held from June 15 to July 13 with Egypt announced the new host at a ceremony in Dakar on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
Having won the last trophy in Libya in 1982, Ghanaians will be hoping Kwesi Appiah and his technical team break the jinx in Cairo.