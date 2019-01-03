2019 AFCON: Ghana have the quality to win tournament but...- Kwesi Appiah

Head coach of the Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah has expressed his belief that current players are capable of clinching the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).
The four-time African champions are seeking to break the 37 years trophy-less jinx.
The country has come close to winning the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015 respectively but has consistently lacked the mental toughness.
Ahead of this year's tournament, Kwesi Appiah and his playing body have been charged to end Ghana's trophy drought.
Kwesi Appiah, However, in an interview on Kessben FM in Kumasi believes he has enough quality in his team to end Ghana’s trophy drought in the upcoming tournament.
“Yes, I think we have the quality players to win the tournament but it does not come out of the blow that once you have a good team you should win a tournament”, he stated.
The former Asante Kotoko skipper also lauded the involvement of the President of the land for his immense contribution and support to the team.
“I must commend Prez Akufo-Addo for starting this project now to help the team win the tournament. If all stakeholders play their role very well it is when the nation can challenge the technical team to win the trophy.
“It is important to go to the tournament with a vision and mindset to clinch the ultimate”, he concluded.
Appiah has been handed a contract extension and his first task will be to win Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations.
Ghana have qualified for their eighth straight time since 2006 and will face Kenya in the last qualifying game in March to decide who tops Group F.
CAF is yet to name the host nation for the tournament after Cameroon lost its hosting rights.
