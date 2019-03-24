AFCON 2019 Q: Here are the 19 teams who have sealed qualification, 5 more to go

Cameroon who are the defending Champions of the Africa Cup of Nations secured an easy qualification to AFCON 2019.
19 teams have qualified so far and there are five remaining slots to be filled today March 24, with South Africa among 11 countries hoping to make it to the June 21-July 19 showpiece in Egypt.
Cameroon needed a draw from a Group B clash with the Comoros in Yaounde, but overwhelmed the Indian Ocean islanders 3-0 with captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting among the goals.
Burundi who were in Group C also qualified for their first ever AFCON after a 1-1 with Gabon.
The Black Stars of Ghana beat Kenya 1-0 but both teams had already secured qualification.
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, known as the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, is scheduled to be the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial international men's football championship of Africa organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The competition will be held from 21 June to 19 July 2019, as per the decision of the CAF Executive Committee on 20 July 2017 to move the Africa Cup of Nations from January/February to June/July for the first time.
Teams who have qualified so far
Algeria
Angola
Burundi
Cameroon
Egypt
Ghana
Guinea Bissau
Guinea
Ivory Coast
Kenya
Madagascar
Mali
Mauritania
Morocco
Namibia
Nigeria
Senegal
Tunisia
Uganda
