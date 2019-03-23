2019 AFCON Q: Black Stars end qualifiers on a high with 1-0 win over Kenya (VIDEO)

The Black Stars of Ghana beat the Harambee Stars of Kenya 1-0 in the last Group game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The game which was termed dead rubber was to see who tops the group.
Ghana also needed to avenge the defeat the Kenyans handed to them in the first leg and rightly did so.
The Black Stars started the game the brighter of the two sides having few half chances.
Christian Atsu was the shining spot in a rather dull Black Stars performance.
The Kenyans defended very well and Ghana looked to have gotten a breakthrough only for the referee to whistle for a foul.
The first half ended barren and second half was very difficult for the Black Stars but the breakthrough came in the 83rd minute.
Debutant Caleb Ekuban who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor latched onto a through pass and fired a shot past the Kenyan goalkeeper to make it 1-0 to Ghana.
The Black Stars held on and recorded a win which puts them on top of Group F.
Ghana finished on top with 9 points and Kenya placed second with 7 points.
The Black Stars will need to improve on their performances if they are to break their trophy drought when the showpiece kicks off in June in Egypt.
