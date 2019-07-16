AFCON 2019: Rohr to go for refresher course at Bayern Munich - Amaju Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has stated that coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr will not be relieved of his duties rather he will be handed the opportunity to further his training with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
The German tactician is under heavy pressure following Nigeria's failure to advance to the final of the 32nd edition of AFCON 2019 losing 2-1 to Algeria.
However, Pinnick has backed the former Bordeaux tactician to remain in charge of the team.
“He will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him,” Pinnick told renowned journalist, Osasu Obayiwana in an exclusive journalist.
“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour.
“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the Nations Cup. We have a long-term plan with him.”
‘We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people. He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon.”
Nigeria will slug it out with the Desert Foxes in the third-place match on Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00 pm at the Al Salam Stadium.
