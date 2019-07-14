AFCON 2019: Magical Mahrez's strike sets up Senegal final

Riyad Mahrez struck a sweet last kick of the game free kick to send Algeria into AFCON 2019 final.
Algeria had to leave it late to see off the Super Eagles 2-1 to set up a final with Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium on July 19 at 7:00pm, who they will facing for the second time in the tournament. The first clash ended in favour of the Desert Foxes edging the Teranga Lions by a lone goal.
Algeria shot into the lead with a gift own goal before Nigeria restored parity through the spot by Idion Ighalo and Mahrez last time strike cementing victory for the desert Foxes.
Earlier in the day, Senegal defeated Tunisia 1-0 in a drama filled clash progress to the final. Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn inadvertently headed the only goal of the game into his own net.
