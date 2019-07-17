AFCON 2019: South African referee Victor Gomes to officiate final

CAF have chosen South African referee, Victor Gomes to officiate the Final of AFCON 2019 between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, July 19.
The 36-year-old who debuted on the international scene eight years ago, and has officiated two matches in the ongoing tournament.
During the group stages, Gomes took charge of the Group A match between Zimbabwe and Uganda. He handled Tunisia’s quarter-final win over Ghana in the round of 16.
In the two games where he was the center Referee, the South African issued 10 yellow cards (five in each game).
He recently served as the fourth official in Nigeria’s AFCON 2019 semi-final defeat to Algeria.
Meanwhile, Senegal will be seeking to annex their first AFCON trophy on Friday while Algeria will be hoping to do the double over the Teranga Lions to end their 29-year trophy drought.
