AFCON 2019: South African referee Victor Gomes to officiate final

By Vincent Ashitey
CAF have chosen South African referee, Victor Gomes to officiate the Final of AFCON 2019 between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, July 19. 