AFCON 2019: ZIFA apologies for early exit

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) have issued an apology to Zimbabweans after the team's poor showing at AFCON 2019.
The Warriors humiliating exit from AFCON 2019 was their failure to win any of their matches and were only able to attain a point from possible 9 leaving them at the bottom of the table.
ZIFA, in a statement released by their spokesman Xolisani Gwesela, said they were sorry for what transpired here but said focus should be switched to building strong foundations to ensure success stories are written going forward.
"The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to apologise to all Zimbabweans following the Warriors' unfortunate and painful group stage elimination from the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt," the statement read.
"ZIFA is equally heartbroken because the intention was for the team to go further than the group stage and make history for our country. All efforts had been harnessed towards that goal."Further, ZIFA appreciates the commitment and efforts of all the players and the technical team during the tour of duty. The Association believes that the technical team, players and the officials fell while trying their best and would like to thank them for being our ambassadors."In addition, ZIFA would like to thank the nation, supporters and all stakeholders who contributed in many different ways towards the team's participation in Africa's most prestigious tournament.
"As the team heads back home, ZIFA will take time to introspect and lay a foundation for a better football future in order to guarantee better performances at such high profile tournaments."
The association also paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for rallying behind the team.
"Furthermore, ZIFA would like to specifically thank His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the entire Government, our parent Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, the Sport and Recreation Commission, the Warriors fundraising committee chaired by the Hon. Minister Kazembe Kazembe, sponsors and partners for the roles they played to make this campaign possible," Gwesela said in the statement.
"In conclusion, it is ZIFA's firm belief that the review exercise should take a sober approach that is not clouded by a lot of emotions."
