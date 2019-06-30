Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2019: Egypt see off Uganda to top Group A, DR Congo thump Zimbabwe

By Vincent Ashitey
AFCON 2019: Egypt see off Uganda to top Group A, Zimbabwe succumb to DR Congo
AFCON 2019: Egypt see off Uganda to top Group A, Zimbabwe succumb to DR Congo

Egypt saw off Uganda at the Cairo International Stadium in their final group fixture to top Group A.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Ahmed El-Mohamady ensured the Pharaohs walked away with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

With both teams already qualified to the round of 16, it was a match of who tops Group A.

A thrilling first half entertained supporters at the Cairo International Stadium with Uganda dominating in the early stages of the game.

Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy produced a double save to deny Uganda from taking the lead in the 34th minute. A minute later Mohamed Salah scored from a dead ball situation to give the Pharaohs the lead. 

Egypt doubled the lead through their skipper Ahmed El-Mohamady who latched onto a perfect pass and fired a low drive into the net.

Salah then had an opportunity to get a brace on the day but he fluffed his lines in the 51st minute.

In the other Group A, DR Congo thumped Zimbabwe 4-0 with Cedric Bakambu brace, Jonathan Bolingi and Britt Assombalonga goals securing the Leopards their first win in the tournament. 

READ ALSO: