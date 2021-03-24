AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Black Stars touch down in Johannesburg for South Africa clash

The Black Stars have arrived in Johannesburg for their fifth round Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.
The contingent, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo arrived at the OR Tambo Airport at 2am on Wednesday, March 23, 2021.
Other officials included Black Stars Management Committee chairman George Amoako, Deputy General Secretary, Alex Asante, Fred Pappoe, Black Stars management committee member, Ralph Gyambrah, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association and Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Management Committee Member.
Ghana will take on South Africa on Thursday, March 2021 with a ticket to Cameroon 2022 being the ultimate target.
Both Ghana and South Africa have 9 points in Group C but Ghana have a superior goal advantage.
The game is scheduled for 6pm kick (4pm Gh Time) on Thursday, March 24, at the FNB stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.
Ghana Squad:
Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora, Eric Ofori Antwi, Danlad Ibrahim
Defenders: Benson Annang, Baba Abdul Rahman, Ibrahim Moro, Nicholas Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu, Yussif Mubarik, Philemon Baffuor, Joseph Agyei
Midfielders: Justice Blay, Gladson Awako, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Kudus Mohammed, Adubofuor Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey.
Strikers: Emmanuel Boateng, Akwasi Okyere Wreidt, Caleb Ekuban, Joseph Esso, Osman Bukari, John Antwi, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Gyasi.