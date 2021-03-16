AFCON 2021 qualifiers: CK Akonnor hands late Black Stars call up to U-20 best player Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars Head Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has handed a late call up to U-20 best player Fatawu Issahaku.
The youngster was chosen as Player of the Tournament after Ghana’s triumphant display at the just-ended U20 AFCON in Mauritania.
The 16-year old Steadfast FC scored two goals in 6 games for Ghana.
He is not the only player that has been invited to the Senior National Senior as Danlad Ibrahim and Philemon Baffuor also received late call-ups on Tuesday.
"A GFA statement read: Black Stars Head Coach C.K Akonnor has handed call up to three players of the victorious Black Satellites squad.
The trio, Ibrahim Danlad, a goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko who was adjudged the overall best goalkeeper of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania, Philemon Baffuor of Dreams FC who plays at right back and Fatawu Issahaku, a player of Division One side Steadfast FC who was also adjudged the overall best player of the Nations cup.
The three players will team up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, March 16, to continue preparation for the two remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana will take on South Africa on March 25, before hosting São Tomé and Principe four days later.
The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points and are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon."