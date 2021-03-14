AFCON 2021 qualifiers: We are ready for South Africa , Sao Tome and Principe double header - Emmanuel Boateng

Leeds hold Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start continues Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten run stretched to 12 games as Chelsea were held in a…

Hearts of Oak announce capture of free agent Caleb Amankwah Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Caleb Amankwah, the Ghana Premier…

South Africa's Patrice Motsepe appointed CAF President South African billionaire and Africa’s ninth richest person Patrice Motsepe has…

Accra: Suspected robber gunned down at Awudome cemetery The Kaneshie District Police has gunned down a suspected robber at the Awudome…

Ebusua Dwarfs unveil Japanese striker Jindo Morishita Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have unveiled their latest…