AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Ghana seeded in pot 1

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced the pots for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers.
The AFCON 2021 is set to take place in Cameroon who were supposed to host the current tournament before losing their hosting rights in November.
The Black Stars of Ghana have been pitted in Pot 1 for AFCON 2021 qualifiers, meaning they will be avoiding some of the football powerhouses in the continent.
Pot 1 includes the likes of Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.
In all, there are 5 pots which will eventually see the teams drawn into 12 groups of four teams each for the qualifiers.
The leaders and runners-up of each group will then automatically qualify for the tournament.
The Black Stars will be seeking to qualify to the 33rd edition of Africa football biggest showpiece to make amends after AFCON 2019 failure.
