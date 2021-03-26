AFCON 2021Q: Sports Minister Ussif makes humble plea to Black Stars despite booking qualification

Minister for Youth and Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif has charged the Black Stars to top Group C despite booking qualification to next year's AFCON.
Ghana on Thursday qualified for her 9th straight AFCON since 2006 after holding South Africa to a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in the fifth round of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.
The result means Ghana who lead the Group C table level on points (10) with South Africa but with a superior goal difference and better head-to-head have booked AFCON ticket to Cameroon 2022.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Black Stars snatches a point against South Africa in Johannesburg
After the game, Mustapha Ussid took to Twitter to congratulate the Black Stars for making the nation proud and task the team to defeat their opponents on Sunday.
"Congratulations to the Black Stars for qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament following a 1-1 draw with South Africa today. Let's cement our position as group leaders by conquering Sao Tome on Sunday," Hon. Mustapha Ussif
Congratulations to the Black Stars for qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament following a 1-1 draw with South Africa today.
Let's cement our position as group leaders by conquering Sao Tome on Sunday.
~Hon. Mustapha Ussif #BringBackTheGlory #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/qXjGrqSItT— Min. of Youth & Sports GH (@MOYSGh) March 25, 2021
Ghana hosts Sao Tome and Principe at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 28 at 4pm whilst Sudan take on South Africa same day in the final round of matches.