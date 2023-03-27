AFCON 2023Q: Osman Bukari salvages draw for Black Stars against Angola

Osman Bukari's second-half strike earned Black Stars a 1-1 draw against Angola at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Tuesday.
Buakri who came on in place of Kudus Mohammed wasted no time as he got on the score sheet with his first touch of the game.
He tapped home from Joseph Painstail cut back pass to draw Ghana level on the 74th minute, two minutes after replacing Kudus Mohammed.
Paintsil nearly doubled his Ghana's lead after receiving a pass from Gideon Mensah in the box, however, Paintsil’s effort was blocked by an Angolan defender.
In a barren first half, Angola opened the scoring at Estadio 11 de Novembro, 6 minutes into the second half courtesy Lucas Joao's penalty.
He sent the Ati-Zigi the wrong way after Daniel Amartey was penalised for a foul inside the box.
Ghana regrouped as Chris Hughton ringed changes bringing on Bukari and Majeed Ashimeru in place of Mohammed Kudus and Edmund Addo.
One of his substitutes rewarded him for the faith placed in him it as Bukari hit the back of the net to restore parity for his in Luanda.
The game ended one all with Ghana seeing their three points lead at the top of Group E cut to one following Central Africa Republic’s win over Madagascar earlier in the day.