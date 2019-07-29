AFCON budget: Ghana spent $12m at tournament - Nii Lante alleges

Former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has alleged that Ghana spent 3 times the amount disclosed to parliament by incumbent Sports Minister Isaac Asiamiah at the AFCON.
Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah told parliament last week Ghana spent $4.5m during her participation at the AFCON in Egypt.
According to Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the figure been reported is not a true reflection of the individuals and groups that benefited.
"The Sports Minister has not been truthful with us, I am telling you this country spent close to $12m for AFCON 2019 based upon the facts I have," he told Citi Fm/Citi Tv’s current affairs show The Big Issue.
"Because the expenditure he presented to us was expenditure on the Black Stars, what about the expenditure on supporters?" he quizzed.
The Odododiodio MP further reiterated that over 300 supporters were in Egypt and that Ghanaians should not shy away from the fact that party supporters are normally flown to watch tournaments in the name of Ghana supporters.
"We had about 310 party supporters in Egypt. In 2006 and 2014 party supporters went (Germany and brazil respectively) and this time also party supporters have gone (Egypt)."
"Let us accept it and try and find the remedy but if we continue to behave like ostriches then we are not trying to find a solution. Am a politician and saying that this thing has happened in the past and it is not right and cannot be justified today, " he ended.
