'After a storm comes a calm', 2019/20 GPL kicks off today - Check out all fixtures

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League kicks off today with some interesting fixtures to look out for.
All Ghana Premier League Matchday One games will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.
The Ghana Football Association has decided that all games will kick off simultaneously at the respective match venues to usher in the 2019-2020 football season.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko who recently won the Presidents Cup will open their account at the Baba Yara Stadium against Eleven Wonders FC.
Kotoko have hired Maxwell Konadu as their new head coach and will look to start on a good note.
Kim Grant's Hearts of Oak also take on Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Phobians have not won the league since their last triumph in 2009 and they will look to end their drought this season.
Football fans are excited with the return of the league and will troop to the stadium to enjoy the games.
Below are the fixtures for Matchday 1 of the GPL: