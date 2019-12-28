Photos: Legon Cities FC unveils new jersey for upcoming season as Fatau Dauda leads models

Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda modelled in the new Legon Cities FC jersey for the upcoming season.
The team formely known as Wa All Stars unveiled their new jersey for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season in a world-class style.
The team which has for several years been based in Wa has also been relocated to Accra.
Ahead of the new season, the new owners are putting in place big plans to demonstrate their intent to win the league title.
On Saturday, they shared pictures of their new kits on social media. The club will wear Red and Blue as the colours for their home kit.
Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is the most notable name in the photos with the former Eyimba FC goalie posing like a super model on a ladder in the group picture.
Legon City FC will travel to the Dansoman Karl Reindolf Sports Stadium to face Liberty Professionals on match day one on Sunday.