Agyemang Badu diagnosed with blood clot in the lungs

Hellas Verona announced that Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is in hospital after he was diagnosed with a pulmonary microembolism – a blood clot in the lungs.
The statement confirmed the 28-year-old Ghana international is being kept in at the Sacro Cuore hospital in Negrar for treatment and further tests following “a pulmonary microembolism incident.
“The player’s conditions are good and he will remain under observation for a few days.”
This is a small blood clot in the lung, which can be extremely serious, even fatal, if not treated.
Badu joined Verona last month on loan with an option to buy from Udinese.
He spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Bursaspor.
Source: football-italia