Alfred Duncan 'close' to joining AC Milan

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan is close to signing for Serie A giants, AC Milan in the January transfer window.
The Rossoneri are desperately in need of a central midfielder and have tabled a bid for the Ghanaian in the winter transfer window.
Duncan has been a target for Milan for some time but the President of the club, Giorgio Squinzi considers the player, not for sale.
Read also:Alfred Duncan urges teammates to be 'angry' for Frosinone clash
Duncan is contracted to Sassuolo up to the summer of 2020 but the midfielder has already made it clear few months ago of his intention to leave Sassuolo.
The 25-year-old has been a mainstay for the Neroverdi since he joined the club.