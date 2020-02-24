Amankwah Mireku attributes Hearts of Oak's lack of silverware to player exodus

Former Hearts of Oak of captain Amankwah Mireku has attributed Hearts of Oak's failure to win silverware in the last decade to player exodus.
According him, the failure of the club to keep the nucleus of the team is hindering the club in achieving success on the pitch.
The Phobians have found it hard to win trophies since 2009 after clinching the Ghana Premier League and the former right-back says they should be consistent with keeping their key players.
“The real problem with Hearts of Oak has been consistency. The club has not been consistent when it comes to keeping players for long,” he said during Dabort vs Hearts of Oak’s FA Cup pre-match discussion on StarTimes.
“I also think the players are not making good use of the platform when they come to Hearts of Oak or rather the club have not been able to take advantage of using the players for a while.
“The players come and they leave within a short period and that has been the problem of the day for Hearts of Oak, they are not consistent, a player plays for a season or two and then he leaves so it’s always about new players coming into the team but during our time we had players who have been there for like three years so there was consistency,” he concluded.
Hearts of Oak yesterday made its way into the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup after their 2-0 win over Danbort FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.