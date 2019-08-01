Arsenal announce Nicolas Pepe signing

Cote d'Ivoire international Nicolas Pepe has completed a switch to Arsenal, the club have announced.
The attacker joins the English Premier League outfit from Ligue 1 side Lille for a club record £72m and will wear the No.19 shirt.
Head coach Unai Emery said: "Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.
"Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining.
"He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."
