KP Boateng joins Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng have completed his move to Fiorentina from Sassuolo on a two-year-deal.

The deal was confirmed on Fiorentina’s official website, with the club paying €1m for the Ghanaian international.

“I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” he told Firenze Viola.

“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.

“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age.”

The 32-year-old have had spells with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and Milan, winning a Scudetto and Supercoppa with the latter.

He scored five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo before spending the second half of last season at Barcelona, where he won the Laliga and played four times without finding the back of the net.