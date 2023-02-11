Arsenal drop points again as Toney header earns draw for Brentford

Arsenal missed the opportunity to move eight points clear at the top as Ivan Toney headed in a deserved equaliser for Brentford to earn a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.
The Gunners had been on course to bounce back from defeat at Everton and move well clear of their title rivals Manchester City, who can reduce the gap against Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Super Sunday before playing Arsenal on Wednesday, when Leandro Trossard tapped home just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Brentford had seen Rico Henry miss a golden early opportunity before Toney hit the crossbar in an impressive first-half performance which should have had them ahead at the break.
However, Thomas Frank's spirited Bees eventually found the net, hitting back through their talisman Toney, who nodded in from close range to take a well-earned point, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 10 games, and leaving Arsenal to settle for a six-point advantage over City.
Arsenal play Manchester City in an eagerly awaited clash at the top of the Premier League on Wednesday February 15 - kick-off 7.30pm - before travelling to Villa Park on Saturday February 19 to play Aston Villa; kick-off 12.30pm.