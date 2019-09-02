AS Roma snap up Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan

AS Roma have confirmed the capture of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a season-long loan deal.
The Armenia international, 30, joins the club from Premier League side Arsenal until 30 June 2020, for a reported fee of €3 million.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to begin a new chapter, with a great club,” said Mkhitaryan.
“I know what this club is all about and I am sure we can achieve great things together.”
Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal involving Chile forward Alexis Sanchez.
He has scored nine goals in 59 appearances for Arsenal.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan featured as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-2 north London derby draw with Tottenham, but has been allowed to join the Italian capital side.
He is the third experienced player moved on by Unai Emery in the final days of the window, following Nacho Monreal and Mohamed Elneny, who have joined Real Sociedad and Besiktas respectively.
“Henrikh fits our desire to add players to the squad who can serve as examples to our younger players, and who have the technical quality to quickly adjust to Serie A football,” said Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will wear the No. 77 with the Giallorossi.
He is Armenia's all-time top goal scorer, scoring 27 goals from his 83 international matches and has been named Armenian Footballer of the Year seven times since 2009.
Joining AS Roma sees him reunited with Chris Smalling with whom he played with at Manchester United.