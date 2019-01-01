Asamoah Gyan believes he will hit top form in 2019

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan believes there are signs he would have a successful season in 2019.
The Ghana captain struggled for game time at the start of the 2018/2019 season but began showing glimpses of his former self before the winter break.
Gyan, 33, managed to score one goal in seven league appearances and another in the FA Cup.
He featured in the last three matches for Kayserispor before the break and it looks like new coach Hikmet Karaman might give him more playing time.
Read also: I have a lot of offers - Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan
"There are a lot of offers. I feel next year will be better, I'm seeing good signs that everything will be fine,'' Gyan told Asempa FM.
''There are a lot of interests but my problem is my contract will elapse in June.''