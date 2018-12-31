I have a lot of offers - Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he has received a plethora of offers from clubs despite his limited games at Kayserispor.
The Black Stars skipper has not been a regular player for Kayserispor since he joined the club in July last year.
He has netted twice on all competitions this season for the Turkish club.
According to the skipper, he is in a state of "confusion" as to whether to leave Kayserispor or otherwise. He, however, revealed that several clubs are knocking on his door for a move in the winter transfer window.
" There are a lot of offers. I feel next year will be better, I'm seeing good signs that everything will be fine. There are a lot of interests but my problem is my contract will elapse in June. The Black Stars all-time top scorer told Asempa FM.
"So is left with six months and other clubs want to secure my signature in January so I'm a bit confused". Gyan explicitly said.