Asamoah Gyan debunks 'broke' reports

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has debunks rumours that he is currently broke and unable to foot the cost of the Business class travel of his wife and three children.
The story that started as a local family issues court report has now taken a global dimension with serious damaging consequences for the iconic international football superstar.
One of the world's biggest circulating newspaper the Sun, as well as the Mirror in England, have carried major headlines of the story as well as other dailies in the United States, China, Germany, France, and Italy.
The Turkish newspapers have not been left out of the action as they have also reported on the issue that the striker who plays in their top-flight is reportedly broke and has just £600 in his bank account.
However, the 33-year-old forward has finally responded in a series of tweets calling out the media (The Sun and Mirror in particular) for spreading falsehood.
Since leaving Sunderland in 2012, the striker spent three years at UAE club Al Ain where he earned just under £200k a week and scored an impressive 123 goals in 120 appearances.
He then earned another big-money move to the Chinese Super League, spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons at Shanghai SIPG before returning to the UAE with Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai.
Gyan currently plies his trade in the Turkish top-flight with Kayserispor.