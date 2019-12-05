PrimeNewsGhana

Asamoah Gyan entertains NorthEast United teammates with Bob Marley's song

By Vincent Ashitey

Black Stars general captain, Asamoah Gyan has taken his joyful social lifestyle to his new club in India as he was seen in a video composing a remix version of one of Bob Marley's song.

In a video, Baby Jet as affectionately called can be seen doing a remix of legendary Bob Marley's track 'could you be beloved' to tease midfielder José David Leudo Romaña.

He has been on top form the club, scoring in 1 out of every 2 games. He provided the assist that salvage a draw for his side against Jamshedpur on Monday.

Gyan 34, completed a move to Indian side, North East United on a free transfer after seeing out his contract at Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.