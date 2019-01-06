Asante Kotoko management to introduce Express App today

Asante Kotoko management will launch the new Kotoko Express App during the first half break of Sunday’s J.A Kuffuor Cup against Ashgold at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The official news portal was released on Play Store for downloads on December 12, 2018, and will officially be unveiled to the club’s teeming supporters on Sunday as the Porcupine Warriors take on the regional rivals in the maiden cup match.
Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, Nana Kwasi Gyembibi, disclosed this to asantekotokosc.com on Friday at the sidelines of a meeting between management JIMAHTECH.
The App is developed by JIMAHTECH, as well, handles the technical aspects with Asante Kotoko fully in charge of content management.
The Kotoko App, which is the first for any club in Ghana, offers a wide range of information to users from the history of the club to profile of management members, coaching staff and the playing body.
It also offers running stories on the club’s activities and provides pictures and live coverage and recorded videos of games, training sessions, interviews, and officials events.
