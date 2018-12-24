Asante Kotoko To Know CAFCC Playoff Opponent On Friday

Asante Kotoko will know their opponent for the playoff round of the 2018/19 Confederation Cup on December 28, 2018.
This comes after the announcement from the continent’s football governing body on Sunday that the draw for the final elimination round of the second-tier inter-club tournament will be held on Friday.
Having gone past the preliminary and first rounds, the competition is now left with 30 teams which include the clubs that were beaten at the first round stage of the Champions League.
The playoff, like the previous two rounds, will be held over two legs and Asante Kotoko will first play their eventual opponent away between January 11 and 13, 2019 and finish off the tie at home in Kumasi between January 18 and 20, 2019.
The Porcupines Warriors eliminated Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks with a 2-1 aggregate win in Kumasi last Saturday having drawn barren in the reverse fixture in Nairobi, a week earlier.
Asante Kotoko got to the first round after earning a walkover in the preliminary round following Cameroon’s failure to present a club for the competition.
Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and his lads now await CAF's draw to know which team they will face to get to the group stage of the competition.
Source: Asantekotokosc