Ayew brothers on the brink of relegation after Swansea lost to Saints

The Ayew brothers are on the brink of being eliminated from the English Premier League after their side Swansea City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Both clubs needed to win at all course, to have a glimmer of hope to survive in the league and Southampton took full advantage of that.
By beating Swansea City 1-0 on Tueday, they put three points between the two sides, meaning that only a nine-goal swing against them on Sunday can send Saints down, or keep Swansea up.
The result also confirmed relegation for West Bromich Albion.
Coming into the tie, both sides were level on 33 points (17th and 18th in the table) heading into the game at the Liberty Stadium.
Carlos Carvalhal and Mark Hughes knew that the losers would be most likely to face relegation to the Championship.
Swansea, who started the game brightly infront of their home fans were undone by a Gabbiadini strike on the 70th-minute mark.
The Swans play already-relegated Stoke in their last game and would hope that Huddersfield - who need just one point to be safe - lose against Chelsea (on Wednesday) and Arsenal.