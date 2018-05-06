Ayew brothers in relegation battle as Swansea City drop to 18th

Ghanaian duo, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew could face a possible relegation from the English Premier League after their side Swansea lost 1-0 to Bournemouth.
The game which was played on Saturday, May 5, 2018, saw both players feature but their efforts were not enough as Swansea lost.
A 37th-minute strike from Frazer went past Lukasz Fabianski to give Bournemouth the all-important goal.
The Swans fought hard for an equalizer but to no avail. However, Jordan will be having nightmares after he fired over with the goal at his mercy in the first-half.
Things could have been very different if that hit the back of the net.
Swansea will have to pick up wins in their last two games against Southampton who also face a possible relegation and Stoke City who are already relegated.
Swansea City currently lie 18th with 33 points from 36 games.