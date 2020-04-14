Baba Rahman supports hometown in Covid-19 fight

Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman has supported his hometown in Ghana in their fight against the Covid-19.
The on-loan Real Mallorca defender has donated items to Tamale west and central hospital and also to the people of Nyanshegu and Kug'ni and to his former schools, our Lady of Fatima school and Notre Dame school in Bolga 3 days ago as a way of giving back to society.
He joins other personalities to have exhibited their benevolence as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ghana's case count now stands at 636 with eights deaths while 17 have full recovered.
Meanwhile, The government through the Ministry of Communications has launched a computer/mobile program or software application called “GH COVID-19 Tracker” to help in the fight against the deadly COVID-19.
The app is free to download mobile software app, powered by the Ministry of Communication, it is accessible on Android and iOS devices.
The app intended for productivity assistance which will augment the state’s efforts in identifying and tracing anyone who has come into contacts with persons carrying the COVID -19 virus.
The app was officially launched by Vice President Dr Bawuimia who said this has come at the right time to help the nation.
Also, President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gathering by two weeks.There was an initial one-month ban on all public gatherings including religious activities and funerals.
The directive took effect on Monday, April 13, 2020.