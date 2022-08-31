Baba Rahman re-signs for Reading FC

Championship side Reading FC have confirmed the capture of Black Stars defender Baba Rahman on a season-long loan.
The Chelsea player has returned to Reading on loan for the second consecutive season after spending last season there.
“We are delighted to announce that Baba Rahman has sealed a return to Reading Football Club for a second season-long loan spell in blue and white hoops,” Reading announced.
Head of Football Operations, Mark Bowen, said: “Through his energetic, wholehearted and powerful performances on the pitch and his infectious character off it, Baba became something of a fans favourite here at Reading last season. Since the day his loan spell ended in the summer, we have been hoping to bring him back and I am very pleased we have been able to secure his services for the 2022-23 campaign.”
Almost exactly a year ago, Baba first arrived at Bearwood Park ahead of an impressive campaign spent as a Royal; he registered a total of 29 starts at left-back during the club's 150th-anniversary campaign and made a crucial contribution in our fight for Championship survival last season.
During that campaign, he also represented his country to feature alongside Royals skipper Andy Yiadom in the Africa Cup of Nations – and he will be hoping for another successful season as a Reading player ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar.