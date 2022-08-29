US Cremonese announce signing Afena-Gyan from AS Roma

Serie A side US Cremonese have announced the signing of striker Felix Afena-Gyan in the ongoing transfer window.
The 19-year-old has joined the newly promoted side from AS Roma on a permanent deal believed to be worth €6 million plus €3 million in bonuses.
Speaking after the move, delighted Afena-Gyan said he can't wait to help the club achieve its vision.
I'm delighted to continue my development at @USCremonese.
Ready to help the club achieve its vision. #OnGod#SolAmAi #ForzaGrigiorossi #DaiCremo pic.twitter.com/rBrS5SWl5d— Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ohenegyanfelix9) August 29, 2022
Afena-Gyan made 22 appearances for Roma and scored two goals. He won the UEFA Europa Conference League during his stay in Rome.
He has earned six international caps for the Black Stars of Ghana and scored one goal so far during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Earlier, Afena Gyan posted a heartfelt farewell message to AS Roma fans.
In a statement confirming his exit on Monday, the Black Stars striker was full of gratitude to the coaches, players and staff of AS Roma, especially Jose Mourinho.
He added that it was a huge honour to have donned the Roma shirt for the last one-and-a-half year.
Afena-Gyan posted: "I'm grateful to AS Roma, the technical team and staff for the precious opportunity and support I have enjoyed in the last one and half years. My utmost love to the manager Jose Mourinho. The last seven months with you has totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me. To my former teammates and the Roma fans, I cherish the wonderful moments we shared together. Thank you Mr. Alberto De Rossi for the role you've played in my growth".