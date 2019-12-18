Barcelona-Real Madrid El Clásico ends in stalemate

The first El Clásico of the 2019/20 La Liga season played at the Camp Nou, between Barcelona and Real Madrid ended in a stalemate.
In the top of the table clash, the two sides failed to break each other's defense as the game ended in a goalless draw with both teams tied on points (36) after matchday 17.
Barcelona dominated proceedings in the early minutes but it was Madrid who nearly fetched the opener through Sergio Ramos after heading Dani Carvajal's cross but Gerard Pique came to the Catalans rescue following a goal-line clearance.
Real Madrid kept asking the right question as Ter Stergen parried Casemiro's strike away. Ramos also cleared off his line in the half-hour mark after a nice build-up from Barca. Jordi Alba missed a chance when sent through on goal by Lionel Messi as the opening 45 minutes ended barren.
The second half was the same as the first, producing an end to end action. Gareth Bale hit a tremendous shot flashed just wide of the left post.
Moments later Frenkie de Jong latched on to a precise defence-splitting pass but Thibaut Courtois came to Madrid's rescue as he made a comfortable save.
Gareth Bale thought he had scored the opener for Madrid in the 73rd minute but his effort was ruled out following a VAR after Ferland Mendy was deemed offside before passing to the Welshman.
The two teams threw caution to the wind in the dying embers of the game in search of the match-winner but both defense stayed resolute as the game ended in a stalemate.