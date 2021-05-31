Barcelona sign Sergio Aguero on two-year deal

Barcelona have signed Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, the club have announced.
The striker will join the Catalans on a two-year deal when his contract expires at City.
The Argentina international buy-out clause has been set at 100 million euros.
According to Barcelona, Aguero will join the club from July 1.
"FC Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero have reached an agreement for the player to join the club from 1 July when his contract with Manchester City expires," a statement on the club's official website read.
"The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy-out clause is set at 100 million euros.
Aguero's season with Manchester City came to an end on Saturday night as the Citizens tasted defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto.
READ ALSO: 'Midas touch' Thomas Tuchel schools Pep Guardiola's Man City to win Champions League for Chelsea
Aguero came on for the last 13 minutes, but couldn’t conjure a goal and looked pretty distraught after the match.
The 32-year-old leaves City after 10 years at the club, during which he became their all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games
Aguero will be presented to the media at a press conference tonight.