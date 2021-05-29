'Midas touch' Thomas Tuchel schools Pep Guardiola's Man City to win Champions League for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel certainly has the Midas touch when it comes to producing results on the pitch.
The Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel who was seeking his first Champions League success has finally landed it.
Last season, the German took Paris St-Germain to the final, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich but on Saturday in Porto the German tactician, masterminded Chelsea to their second Champions League trophy.
Four months ago, with the dressing room split and former boss Frank Lampard set to be sacked, reaching the top four, and a Champions League final would have seemed fanciful at best.
But in the space of 123 days, Tuchel has confirmed he is an inspired appointment, turning what looked like a disastrous season into one which will go down in history.
Winning the Champions League on Saturday means, Tuchel has now beaten Guardiola thrice this season, one in the Premier League, the semi-final FA Cup and the Champions League.
Chelsea wins second Champions League
Chelsea have won the UEFA Champions League after a tight 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto.
Thomas Tuchel’s side had much the better of the first half. Timo Werner missed a good chance to put them in front, before a superb pass from Mason Mount released Kai Havertz to round Ederson and tap the ball home just before half-time.
In a tense second half City made a number of changes to try and alter the pattern of play but failed to create a chance of note. Christian Pulisic missed a chance to double Chelsea’s lead with 17 minutes left but shot wide when clean through on goal.
The victory is Chelsea’s second in the competition after their victory over Bayern Munich on penalties in 2012, and their sixth major European trophy overall.