Bernard Arthur hands in transfer request to force through Olympics move

Bernard Arthur has handed in a transfer request to Hearts of Oak to try and force through a move to regional rivals Great Olympics.
The forward has taken things into his own hands after he has been restricted to a bit-part role since joining the club. According to Arthur, who joined the Phobians on a free transfer last year, a player of his quality deserves much playing hence his decision to hand in a transfer request.
“I want to leave Hearts of Oak but the club does not want to send me off. I have sent in my transfer request because I feel I’ve to leave Hearts of Oak to get much playing time,” Bernard Arthur said told Kumasi FM.
"I feel I need to leave Hearts of Oak and have enough playing time elsewhere because I can’t be playing 10-15 minutes, I think it’s a disrespect".
"I'm a whole brand of myself who people look up to in the coastal areas and Dansoman.
Speaking on the purported Great Olympics move, the former Liberty Professionals forward who netted 10 goals in 24 appearances during the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season averred that the switch is near completion. The 22-year old further noted that he will help the Wonder Club stay in the league when it joins.
"It’s 80% done that I’m going to Great Olympics, I’m a player who likes challenges".
"I will help them escape relegation, it is something I have done before and I’m confident in achieving that goal"