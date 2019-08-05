VIDEO: Hearts of Oak announce Bernard Arthur signing

Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the signing goal poacher Bernard Arthur ahead of the 2019/20 season.
The 22-year-old joins the Rainbow Club on a free transfer after ending his stay with Algerian top-flight side AS Aïn M'lila.
Arthur has been drafted in to boost the Phobians upfront as they continued preparations for the possible return of the local league next month.
A club statement read: "We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Bernard Arthur. The former Ghana youth international has signed a long term contract with our club."
He had a stint with Tanzanian giants Azam FC before leaving to join the Algeria Ligue Professionnelle 1 club last year.
Arthur netted ten (10) goals in his 24 appearances for Liberty Professionals during the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season
READ ALSO: