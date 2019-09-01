B.K Edusei Cup: AshantiGold beat Kotoko on penalties to lift trophy

AshantiGold beat Kotoko 4-3 on penalties to win the Benjamin Kyem Edusei Cup after a pulsating goalless draw game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The match which boasted the holders of Ghana's two major domestic club competition titles from last season had to be settled on penalties after a barren 90 minutes of action and it was Amos Kofi Nkrumah scored the last kick to win the trophy for the Obuasi based club.
AshantiGold were forced into an early substitution within the first two minutes when Richard Osei Agyemang picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Musah Mohammed.
Godfred Asiamah went close to breaking the deadlock for the Porcupines but his rebound straight into the goalkeeper Frank Boateng's palms after Habib Mohammed header had been parried by the goalkeeper.
Kjetil Zachariassen made two changes, replacing Jordan Opoku with Mudasiru Salifu and Kingsley Osei with Augustine Okrah to find the winner for the Porcupines.
Kwadwo Amoako latched onto a through ball from Amos Nkrumah in the dying embers of the game to seal victory for Ashgold but he shot wide.
With both sides failing to breach their opponent defence the match had to be settled on penalties with AshGold emerging winners during the shootout.
The match served as a good test for the two clubs who are representing Ghana in Africa. Asante Kotoko have booked a date with Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel after eliminating Nigerian side Kano Pillars on a 4-3 aggregate to progress to the next round of the CAF Champions League while AshantiGold SC also knocked out Equatorial Guinean side Akonangui FC and will play RS Berkane of Morocco in the CAF Confederation Cup.