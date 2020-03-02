Black Maidens captain insists Liberia tie not over

Black Maidens captain Bassira Alhassan has urged his players to avoid complacency in the return fixture for the U-17 World Cup qualifier against their Liberian counterpart.
Ghana have a first-leg advantage after Sunday's 2-0 victory in Monrovia. However, Basiwa Alhassan insists that there is still a lot of work to be done before they progress to the next phase of the qualifier.
"To me that was not what we were expecting, we wanted to score more goals because that was what we were supposed to do."
"So we will be going back to prepare for the return leg and ensure we seal qualification to the next round."
Ghana’s Black Maidens started their 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Liberia at the Antoinette Tubman Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah and Salamatu Abdulai scored to give Coach Mallam Nuhu’s an easier task in the return encounter.
The Black Maidens looked a bit jittery in the opening half which ended barren.
Nonetheless, the Ghana U-17 side gathered enough courage in the second half to make a meaningful impact.
Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through a direct free-kick after Captain Basira Alhassan was fouled close to the 18-yard box.
Ghana got its second goal in the 83rd minute when substitute Mafia Nyame laid a tailor measured pass to Salamatu Abdulai who placed the ball at the far corner of the post.